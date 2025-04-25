Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Vergiss die Indizes - Forge steigt um 40 %, während der S&P & Dow fällt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116P8 | ISIN: NL0010801007 | Ticker-Symbol: INX
Tradegate
25.04.25
13:19 Uhr
119,95 Euro
+5,90
+5,17 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
120,25120,3013:50
120,35120,4513:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.04.2025 13:34 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shareholders IMCD N.V. adopt all resolutions at AGM

Finanznachrichten News

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (25 April 2025) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, announces that all resolutions proposed to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) held today were adopted.

The resolutions included the adoption of the financial statements for the year 2024 and the proposal of a cash dividend of EUR 2.15 per share.

The dividend calendar is as follows:

  • 29 April 2025 Ex-dividend date
  • 30 April 2025 Dividend record date
  • 6 May 2025 Dividend payment date

The 2024 Remuneration Report received support from shareholders with 97.78% of votes casted in favor of the report.

Further details of the AGM, including all voting results, are available in the Investors Relations' section of the Company's website here.

- xxx-

About IMCD

IMCD, based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, is a leading global partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients. IMCD is an expert solutions provider and adds sustainable value to the supply chain. Every day professionals focus on providing the best service through commercial and operational excellence. The company is mindful of the role they play in creating a better planet for all and formulates with consciousness and executes with care, to address business challenges of tomorrow, in partnership and transparency.

In 2024, with over 5,100 employees, IMCD realised revenues of EUR 4,728 million. IMCD N.V.'s shares are traded at Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: IMCD) and included in the Dutch ESG AEX index, as one of 25 companies within the AEX and AMX indices demonstrating best ESG practices.

For further information, please visit www.imcdgroup.com

Media contact

Muriel Werlé
Corporate Communications Director
+31 10 290 86 14
mediarelations@imcdgroup.com

Investor relations contact

Tosca Holtland
Head of Investor Relations
+31 10 290 86 53
ir@imcdgroup.com

Attachment

  • Press release AGM 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fc8de32b-b9dd-4a2a-8266-f2e35ba0146b)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.