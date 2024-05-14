

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L), Tuesday announced that it has received a $12 million contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency for the development of the Technologies for Heat Removal in Electronics at the Device Scale or THREADS program.



Under the program, the aerospace company will diffuse the heat that degrades the working of monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and improve efficiency of radio frequency electronics.



BAE will collaborate with Modern Microsystems, Penn State University, Stanford University, University of Notre Dame, and University of Texas at Dallas for the program, the company added.



Currently, BAE Systems's stock is trading at 1,351 pounds, up 0.15 percent on the London Stock Exchange.



