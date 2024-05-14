

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study conducted in Texas by researchers at Baylor University revealed that 9 cities across Texas had wastewater samples testing positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).



The specific city names were kept confidential at the request of local health officials and water utilities. The study collected 23 samples over two months, with 19 testing positive for HPAI. Nine out of ten cities had at least one positive sample.



Dr. Mike Tisza, the study's first author and assistant professor at Baylor, mentioned that the origin of the viruses remains unclear, but evidence suggests an animal source, as no mutations linked to human adaptation were observed. The researchers suggested that monitoring wastewater could serve as an early detection tool for significant viral adaptations.



To monitor influenza A virus in wastewater, the CDC would compare recent virus levels to those reported between Oct. 1, 2023, and March 2, 2024, categorizing levels at or above the 80th percentile as high. However, the testing cannot determine the virus source or its origin from animals, humans, or milk.



The CDC stated that it would inform state health departments of any high influenza A wastewater readings and recommend notifying local counterparts and wastewater utilities to trace the virus source.



The CDC mentioned in its report, 'By tracking the percentage of specimens tested that are positive for influenza A viruses, we can monitor for unusual increases in influenza activity that may be an early sign of spread of novel influenza A viruses, including H5N1.'



As of a May 10 update, over 260 individuals have been monitored for H5N1 symptoms, with no new human cases reported besides an initial case in a Texas dairy worker.



