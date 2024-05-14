

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's is considering adding a $5 meal to its menu across the U.S. to attract more customers.



Reportedly, the budget meal would include a choice of a McChicken, McDouble or four-piece chicken McNuggets with fries and a drink.



The fast-food company is in discussions with its franchise owners about the deal, Bloomberg reports.



The recent move comes as McDonald's reported lower revenue from low-income countries and slower foot traffic in its stores. Following this, Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski announced that the company would focus more on keeping the prices low.



'I think what you're going to see as you head into 2024 is probably more attention to what I would describe as affordability,' he said during the earnings call in February.



'Consumers continue to be even more discriminating with every dollar that they spend as they face elevated prices in their day-to-day spending, which is putting pressure on the industry,' Kempczinski added during another meeting in April. 'It's imperative that we continue to keep affordability at the forefront for our customers.'



