Dienstag, 14.05.2024
Uran-Rallye: Preise ziehen wieder an - Jetzt nicht den Einstieg verpassen
WKN: A2ATYC | ISIN: SE0008966295 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NP
Frankfurt
14.05.24
14:56 Uhr
0,025 Euro
0,000
-0,81 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
14.05.2024
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB receives observation status

On May 6, 2024, InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (the "Company") issued a press
release with information that the Company plans to carry out a reverse
take-over. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse take-over or
otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its
business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears
to be an entirely new company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (INDEX, ISIN code SE0008966295, order book ID
127479) shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
