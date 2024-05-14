Nasdaq Stockholm AB: InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB receives observation status

On May 6, 2024, InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company plans to carry out a reverse take-over. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse take-over or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (INDEX, ISIN code SE0008966295, order book ID 127479) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.