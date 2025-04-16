Flerie AB: Flerie AB Interim Report January - March 2025

The period in brief

Net asset value was SEK 3,947 million (3,416) and net asset value per share was SEK 50.56 (56.24), adjusted net asset value per share was 51.88 (56.24). Change in net asset value per share in the quarter was -6.0 per cent (-4.2).

Total fair value of shares in portfolio companies was SEK 2,874 million (2,831). Change in fair value of shares in portfolio companies was SEK -197 million (-153), equivalent to -6.4 per cent (-5.5).

Net profit/loss amounted to SEK -251 million (-150)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -3.22 (-2.46)

Significant events during the quarter

The value of the investment in the US-based portfolio company Provell Pharmaceuticals was fully written-down following the discontinuing of a significant distribution contract, resulting in a financial cost of SEK 82 million.

Flerie announced the divestment of all shares in the portfolio company A3P Biomedical for a total consideration of SEK 71 million, representing a valuation 55 per cent above the latest fair value reported.

On 25 March 2025, Flerie and Toleranzia jointly announced that the respective Boards had adopted a plan to join forces through a merger between the two companies. The Merger will be implemented by Toleranzia being absorbed by Flerie, and is conditional upon approvals at General Meetings in both Companies.

Investments in shares in portfolio companies were SEK 48 million.

