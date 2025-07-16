Flerie AB: Flerie AB's subsidiary Flerie Invest AB announces final outcome of the mandatory cash offer to the shareholders of Nanologica AB (publ)

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, BE DISTRIBUTED OR PUBLISHED IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SWITZERLAND OR USA) WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE IN CONFLICT WITH ANY APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS. THE OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE TO (AND ACCEPTANCE FORMS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED FROM OR ON BEHALF OF) PERSONS WHOSE PARTICIPATION IN THE OFFER WOULD REQUIRE THAT ANY OFFER DOCUMENTS ARE PREPARED, FILINGS ARE EFFECTUATED OR OTHER MEASURES ARE TAKEN IN ADDITION TO THOSE REQUIRED UNDER SWEDISH LAW.

On 23 May 2025, Flerie Invest AB ("Flerie") announced a mandatory cash offer to the shareholders of Nanologica AB (publ) ("Nanologica" or the "Company"), to transfer all their Nanologica shares to Flerie at a price of SEK 1.00 per share (the "Offer"). Flerie is a wholly owned subsidiary of Flerie AB. The acceptance period for the Offer commenced on 17 June 2025 and expired on 15 July 2025. Flerie has decided not to extend the acceptance period.

At the time the Offer was made, Flerie held a total of 38,222,779 shares in Nanologica, corresponding to approximately 43.25 percent of the total number of shares and votes in Nanologica.

Up to and including 15 July 2025, 293,815 shares have been tendered in the Offer, corresponding to approximately 0.33 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company. Consequently, Flerie now holds a total of 38,516,594 shares in Nanologica, corresponding to approximately 43.59 percent of the shares and votes in the Company.

The payment of consideration to the shareholders who have accepted the Offer is expected to commence on 22 July 2025.

Flerie has not acquired any shares outside the Offer. The Offer was not subject to any completion or financing conditions. The acceptance period has not been extended, and the Offer is therefore concluded. Neither Flerie, any of its affiliated companies, nor affiliated parties have acquired or undertaken to acquire shares or any other financial instruments in Nanologica that provide financial exposure comparable to holding shares in Nanologica outside the Offer.

