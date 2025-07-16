On May 23, 2025, the shares in Nanologica AB (publ) were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Flerie Invest AB to the shareholders in Nanologica AB (publ).

Today, on July 16, 2025, Flerie Invest AB disclosed the outcome of the public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Nanologica AB (publ) (NICA, ISIN code SE0005454873, order book ID 252995) shall be removed.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB