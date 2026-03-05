Das Instrument 4YD SE0005454873 NANOLOGICA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.03.2026

The instrument 4YD SE0005454873 NANOLOGICA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 06.03.2026



Das Instrument KDM CA37640A4028 GLACIER LAKE RES EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.03.2026

The instrument KDM CA37640A4028 GLACIER LAKE RES EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.03.2026



Das Instrument HO0 AU000000HRN5 HORIZON GOLD LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.03.2026

The instrument HO0 AU000000HRN5 HORIZON GOLD LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 06.03.2026





© 2026 Xetra Newsboard