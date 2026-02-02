Flerie AB: Flerie's portfolio company Nanologica acquires Syntagon

Flerie AB (publ)'s portfolio company Nanologica has acquired Ardena Södertälje AB ('Syntagon'), a contract manufacturer with 45 employees. The acquisition strengthens Nanologica's production capacity and is expected to contribute positively to the Group's earnings as early as 2026. In connection with the acquisition, Nanologica is also undertaking a capital raise.

The acquired company will be operated as an independent, wholly owned subsidiary within the Nanologica Group and will revert to its original name, Syntagon, under which it is well-known in the industry. Syntagon is a contract manufacturer of primarily pharmaceutical substances with a strong position in the Nordic region. The company is based in Södertälje and has just over 45 employees. The purchase price is approximately SEK 8.6 million and will be paid in newly issued Nanologica shares.

In connection with the acquisition of Syntagon, Nanologica is conducting a preferential rights issue of approximately SEK 82.5 million and a directed new issue to a limited number of investors of approximately SEK 5.1 million.

Flerie has undertaken to subscribe for its pro rata share in the rights issue, corresponding to approximately 43.6 per cent or approximately SEK 36 million. Flerie has also entered into a guarantee commitment in the form of a free top-up guarantee corresponding to approximately 17 per cent or approximately SEK 14 million. Payment for the shares subscribed by Flerie in the rights issue shall be made by set-off against Flerie's loan to Nanologica.

"We are delighted that our active ownership in Nanologica has enabled us to support this strategically important acquisition, which, together with the capital raise, significantly strengthens the company's production capacity and creates opportunities for broadening its product portfolio," says Mark Quick, Partner at Flerie.

Read Nanologica's full press release here: nanologica-ab-publ-acquires-ardena-sodertalje-ab.pdf

Flerie's ownership in Nanologica amounts to 44%.

Flerie in brief

Flerie is an active long-term life science investor, with a broad and diversified portfolio of innovative companies based on pioneering science. We invest in product development and commercial growth opportunities globally alongside other leading investors, focusing predominantly on private companies that are otherwise difficult to access. Flerie's active ownership model, broad network and resources support and accelerate the development of the portfolio projects, creating value for shareholders. Flerie AB's ordinary share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker FLERIE. For further information please visit www.flerie.com