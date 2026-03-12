Anzeige
Dieser 37-Mio.-€-Goldentwickler sitzt auf einem möglichen $2-Milliarden-Projekt!!
Lipum AB: The Swedish Companies Registration Office has granted permission to implement the merger plan between Flerie and Lipum

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED, WHETHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT SHOULD ALSO NOT BE DISTRIBUTED IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION REQUIRES ANY OTHER DOCUMENTATION, REGISTRATION, OR MEASURES BEYOND WHAT IS GOVERNED BY SWEDISH LAW.

The Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket) has granted permission to Flerie AB (publ) ("Flerie") to carry out the merger plan concerning the merger between Flerie and Lipum AB (publ) ("Lipum").

It is anticipated that the Swedish Companies Registration Office will register the merger on 20 March 2026. Upon registration of the merger, Lipum will be dissolved, and all of its assets and liabilities will transfer to Flerie. Following completion of the merger, Lipum's business operations will be contributed to a newly formed subsidiary of Flerie Invest AB, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Flerie.

As a result of the approval granted by the Swedish Companies Registration Office and the forthcoming registration of the merger, Lipum will be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The last day of trading in Lipum's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is expected to be 18 March 2026.

The shareholders listed in Lipum's share ledger as of the record date 20 March 2026 will receive merger consideration. For every 2.4421 shares held in Lipum, shareholders will receive one (1) newly issued ordinary share in Flerie. No actions will be required from Lipum's shareholders in order to receive the merger consideration. Shares in Lipum owned by Flerie Invest AB will not entitle the holder to any merger consideration.

Lipum's shareholders are expected to receive these new shares, i.e. the merger consideration, on or about 24 March 2026. Trading in Flerie shares will proceed as normal and will not be affected by the merger process.

Important Information
In the information below, "this press release" refers to this document, its content or part thereof, oral presentations, question papers and written or oral material discussed or distributed in connection therewith. This press release is not a notice to attend an extraordinary general meeting or a merger document. This press release is also not an offer to sell, or a solicitation or invitation to submit an offer to buy, acquire or subscribe for, securities, or an incentive to make any investment, and there will be no sale of securities in jurisdictions where such an offer, request or sale would be prohibited without registration or qualification under such jurisdiction's securities law. Decisions regarding the proposed legal merger between Flerie and Lipum shall be made solely on the basis of information stated in the actual notices to attend Flerie's and Lipum's extraordinary general meetings, and the merger document relating to the merger, and to independent analyses of the information therein. You should read the merger document, which has been made available prior to the extraordinary general meetings that decided on the issues set forth herein, to obtain more complete information on the merger. You should also do an independent analysis of the information contained therein and the merger document before making an investment decision.

This press release contains forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is inherently associated with known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, as it relates to circumstances and depends on circumstances that occur in the future, whether within or outside the respective Companies or the merged company's control. Such factors may cause actual results, performance and actual development to deviate significantly from what is expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Although each company's management believes that their expectations stated in the forward-looking information are reasonable based on such information that is available to them, no guarantee is given that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Undue weight should not be given to forward-looking information. The forward-looking information applies only to the day of this press release and neither Flerie nor Lipum undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking information beyond what is required pursuant to applicable law. Flerie's and Lipum's past performance does not guarantee, and does not represent, the future performance of the merged company. Furthermore, Flerie, Lipum and their respective subsidiaries, senior executives, employees and agents undertake no obligation to review, update or confirm expectations or estimates, or revise forward-looking information to reflect events that occur, or circumstances that arise, in relation to the content of the press release. Furthermore, it is not certain that the merger will be carried out in the manner and within the time frame described in this press release or at all.

Contacts
Ola Sandborgh, CEO
ola.sandborgh@lipum.se
+46 72 218 80 21
Web: www.lipum.se

About Us
Lipum AB (publ) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specialized in discovery and development of a novel treatment for chronic inflammatory diseases. The lead candidate SOL-116 is a humanized antibody designed to provide efficacious therapy by blocking a previously overlooked target molecule of the immune system (BSSL). SOL-116 is in clinical phase with a successfully completed Phase 1 study. Together with strong preclinical data, we have a solid foundation for continued development in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. Lipum also explores other inflammatory diseases with a high unmet medical need. The company is based in Umeå, an excellent life science cluster in Sweden. Lipum's unique approach has attracted international attention, including a major European Commission Horizon 2020 grant. The company's share (LIPUM) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission.

