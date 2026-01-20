Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40H89 | ISIN: SE0022447348 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NP1
Frankfurt
20.01.26 | 08:04
3,385 Euro
+0,45 % +0,015
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLERIE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLERIE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3203,56514:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.01.2026 14:00 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flerie AB: Flerie's portfolio company Chromafora acquires Montrose Environmental Group Denmark

Flerie AB's (publ) portfolio company Chromafora has acquired Montrose Environmental Group Denmark, a Danish specialist in PFAS and provider of technical solutions for contaminated water treatment. The acquisition strengthens the company's offerings for treating PFAS-contaminated water streams, to a leading position in the field.

Montrose Environmental Group Denmark is well known for its technical skill and expertise in addressing complex water treatment challenges particularly in long chain PFAS. The acquisition complements Chromafora's Selpaxt technology, which focuses on short and ultra-short PFAS providing a broader offering. The subsidiary will be named Chromafora Denmark ApS.

Through the acquisition, the parent company Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. becomes a strategic investor and shareholder in Chromafora.

"The acquisition will significantly accelerate Chromafora's growth as it increases the company's offering and client base. As part of Flerie's active ownership strategy, we always strive to create the best possible owner structure for our portfolio companies. We are therefore very pleased with the transaction which brings Montrose as a strategic investor in Chromafora, opening the door to closer collaboration between the two companies to create substantial synergies and accelerate value creation for all stakeholders," says Mark Quick, Partner at Flerie.

Read Chromafora's full press release here: Chromafora acquires Montrose Environmental Group Denmark

Flerie's ownership in Chromafora amounts to 28%.

What is PFAS?
Mark Quick, Partner at Flerie
Flerie is an active long-term life science investor, with a broad and diversified portfolio of innovative companies based on pioneering science. We invest in product development and commercial growth opportunities globally alongside other leading investors, focusing predominantly on private companies that are otherwise difficult to access. Flerie's active ownership model, broad network and resources support and accelerate the development of the portfolio projects, creating value for shareholders. Flerie AB's ordinary share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker FLERIE. For further information please visit www.flerie.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.