Flerie AB: Flerie's portfolio company Chromafora acquires Montrose Environmental Group Denmark

Flerie AB's (publ) portfolio company Chromafora has acquired Montrose Environmental Group Denmark, a Danish specialist in PFAS and provider of technical solutions for contaminated water treatment. The acquisition strengthens the company's offerings for treating PFAS-contaminated water streams, to a leading position in the field.

Montrose Environmental Group Denmark is well known for its technical skill and expertise in addressing complex water treatment challenges particularly in long chain PFAS. The acquisition complements Chromafora's Selpaxt technology, which focuses on short and ultra-short PFAS providing a broader offering. The subsidiary will be named Chromafora Denmark ApS.

Through the acquisition, the parent company Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. becomes a strategic investor and shareholder in Chromafora.

"The acquisition will significantly accelerate Chromafora's growth as it increases the company's offering and client base. As part of Flerie's active ownership strategy, we always strive to create the best possible owner structure for our portfolio companies. We are therefore very pleased with the transaction which brings Montrose as a strategic investor in Chromafora, opening the door to closer collaboration between the two companies to create substantial synergies and accelerate value creation for all stakeholders," says Mark Quick, Partner at Flerie.

Flerie's ownership in Chromafora amounts to 28%.

Mark Quick, Partner at Flerie

