Flerie AB: Flerie's portfolio company Microbiotica reports positive Phase 1b data for MB310 in patients with ulcerative colitis

Flerie AB's (publ) portfolio company Microbiotica has reported positive results from its Phase 1b first-in-human study of MB310 in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC). The positive data support Microbiotica's progress into Phase 2/3 trials and strengthens Flerie's favourable outlook in the company's ongoing clinical development.

Microbiotica's drug candidate MB310, a precision microbiome medicine, met its primary and secondary objectives when compared with placebo in 29 UC patients. The study demonstrated that treatment improved histological markers of gut barrier integrity and reduced biomarkers of bowel inflammation over a 12-week treatment period, indicating a disease-modifying potential. Moreover, the drug candidate exhibited a favourable safety profile.

"These Phase 1b results provide strong validation of Microbiotica's disease-modifying approach in ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease where unmet patient needs continue to grow substantially. The favourable efficacy and safety data de-risk the program and strengthen the path forward as Microbiotica advances toward Phase 2/3. This milestone exemplifies Flerie's strategy of backing differentiated therapeutic approaches that can deliver substantial value creation for the company, patients, and our shareholders," says Mark Quick, Partner at Flerie and board member of Microbiotica.

Read Microbiotica's full press release here: Microbiotica Announces Impressive Results in its Phase 1b Trial of MB310 in Ulcerative Colitis - Microbiotica

Flerie's ownership in Microbiotica amounts to 10%.

For more information:

Mark Quick, Partner

Email: ir@flerie.com

About ulcerative colitis

Ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease, is a debilitating disease that affects over 1.4 million people globally. Current therapies can reduce inflammation, induce and maintain remission, and improve patients' quality of life, but they have limited disease-modifying potential.

Flerie in brief

Flerie is an active long-term life science investor, with a broad and diversified portfolio of innovative companies based on pioneering science. We invest in product development and commercial growth opportunities globally alongside other leading investors, focusing predominantly on private companies that are otherwise difficult to access. Flerie's active ownership model, broad network and resources support and accelerate the development of the portfolio projects, creating value for shareholders. Flerie AB's ordinary share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker FLERIE. For further information please visit www.flerie.com