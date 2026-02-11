Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40H89 | ISIN: SE0022447348 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NP1
Frankfurt
11.02.26 | 08:07
3,270 Euro
+0,62 % +0,020
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLERIE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLERIE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2253,45513:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.02.2026 11:30 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flerie AB: Flerie's portfolio company Microbiotica reports positive Phase 1b data for MB310 in patients with ulcerative colitis

Flerie AB's (publ) portfolio company Microbiotica has reported positive results from its Phase 1b first-in-human study of MB310 in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC). The positive data support Microbiotica's progress into Phase 2/3 trials and strengthens Flerie's favourable outlook in the company's ongoing clinical development.

Microbiotica's drug candidate MB310, a precision microbiome medicine, met its primary and secondary objectives when compared with placebo in 29 UC patients. The study demonstrated that treatment improved histological markers of gut barrier integrity and reduced biomarkers of bowel inflammation over a 12-week treatment period, indicating a disease-modifying potential. Moreover, the drug candidate exhibited a favourable safety profile.

"These Phase 1b results provide strong validation of Microbiotica's disease-modifying approach in ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease where unmet patient needs continue to grow substantially. The favourable efficacy and safety data de-risk the program and strengthen the path forward as Microbiotica advances toward Phase 2/3. This milestone exemplifies Flerie's strategy of backing differentiated therapeutic approaches that can deliver substantial value creation for the company, patients, and our shareholders," says Mark Quick, Partner at Flerie and board member of Microbiotica.

Read Microbiotica's full press release here: Microbiotica Announces Impressive Results in its Phase 1b Trial of MB310 in Ulcerative Colitis - Microbiotica

Flerie's ownership in Microbiotica amounts to 10%.

For more information:
Mark Quick, Partner
Email: ir@flerie.com

About ulcerative colitis
Ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease, is a debilitating disease that affects over 1.4 million people globally. Current therapies can reduce inflammation, induce and maintain remission, and improve patients' quality of life, but they have limited disease-modifying potential.

Flerie in brief
Flerie is an active long-term life science investor, with a broad and diversified portfolio of innovative companies based on pioneering science. We invest in product development and commercial growth opportunities globally alongside other leading investors, focusing predominantly on private companies that are otherwise difficult to access. Flerie's active ownership model, broad network and resources support and accelerate the development of the portfolio projects, creating value for shareholders. Flerie AB's ordinary share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker FLERIE. For further information please visit www.flerie.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.