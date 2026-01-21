Flerie AB: Flerie AB (publ) Year-end report 2025

The period in brief

Net asset value was SEK 3,377 million (4,198) and net asset value per share was SEK 43.60 (53.77 at 31 December 2024). Change in net asset value per share in the quarter was -13.8 per cent (-1.5)

Total fair value of shares in portfolio companies was SEK 2,620 million (3,072). Change in fair value of shares in portfolio companies in the quarter was SEK -529 million (-75), equivalent to -17.1 per cent (-2.5)

Net profit/loss amounted to SEK -541 million (-64)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -6.98 (-0.82)

The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend be paid for the 2025 financial year

Significant events during the quarter

Flerie divested its holdings in the investment funds that constitute the company's Limited Partnership segment. The divestment was approved at an EGM and amounted to SEK 109 million

On December 29 EGMs in both companies approved the merger plan between Flerie and Lipum

Empros Pharma reported study results positioning EMP16 as an oral weight-loss maintenance therapy

AnaCardio reported strong Phase 2a data for AC01 in patients with heart failure

Flerie increased their ownership in Prokarium through an internal financing that reduced the reported net asset value

Xspray Pharma's FDA approval for Dasynoc® was delayed following concerns at contract manufacturer

