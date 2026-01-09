Anzeige
Freitag, 09.01.2026
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
WKN: A40H89 | ISIN: SE0022447348 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NP1
Frankfurt
09.01.26 | 08:05
3,335 Euro
+1,06 % +0,035
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
09.01.2026 13:00 Uhr
Flerie AB: Flerie's portfolio company KAHR Bio presents strong survival data from Phase II trial with DSP107 and secures USD 22 million in equity funding

Flerie AB's (publ) portfolio company KAHR Bio announced a median overall survival of 17.5 months in its Phase II trial with DSP107, combined with the anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy atezolizumab, in patients with advanced, chemo-refractory, microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC). The company also announced the completion of a USD 22 million equity financing to fund an additional Phase II trial, with the first patient enrolled in December 2025

"KAHR Bio's significant clinical advancement with its bifunctional fusion protein platform and the newly secured funding demonstrates great potential and offers hope for cancer patients in large indications with substantial unmet medical needs," says Ted Fjällman, CEO of Flerie.

KAHR also announced the completion of a USD 22 million equity funding round. The investment was led by Flerie AB, Peregrine Ventures, Oriella Ltd. from the Consensus Business Group, aMoon Growth Fund, and the Cancer Focus Fund. The funds are expected to fully support a Phase IIb trial of DSP107 combined with atezolizumab versus fruquintinib (Fruzaqla®) in fourth-line metastatic MSS-CRC. The study was initiated in December 2025, and interim results are expected in late 2026, with topline data anticipated in the second half of 2027.

Read KAHR Bio's full press release here: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kahr-bio-announces-strong-topline-phase-2-results-for-dsp107-in-combination-with-antipd-l1-therapy-in-colorectal-cancer-302656241.html

Flerie's ownership in KAHR Bio amounts to 35%.

For more information:
Email: ir@flerie.com

About Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer (MSS-CRC)
Flerie is an active long-term life science investor, with a broad and diversified portfolio of innovative companies based on pioneering science. We invest in product development and commercial growth opportunities globally alongside other leading investors, focusing predominantly on private companies that are otherwise difficult to access. Flerie's active ownership model, broad network and resources support and accelerate the development of the portfolio projects, creating value for shareholders. Flerie AB's ordinary share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker FLERIE. For further information please visit www.flerie.com

