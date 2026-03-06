Nanologica AB: Nanologica Publishes Information Document Regarding Directed Share Issues and Rights Issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION REQUIRES A PROSPECTUS, REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES IN ADDITION TO THOSE REQUIRED BY SWEDISH LAW, IS PROHIBITED, OR OTHERWISE CONTRAVENES APPLICABLE RULES IN SUCH JURISDICTION OR CANNOT BE MADE WITHOUT THE APPLICATION OF AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH ACTION. PLEASE SEE THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Nanologica AB (publ) ("Nanologica" or "the Company") publishes an information document regarding the directed share issues of approximately SEK 13.7 million in total and rights issue of approximately SEK 82.5 million, before issue costs, which was resolved by the board of directors on 30 January 2026 and subsequently approved by the extraordinary general meeting held on 4 March 2026 ("The Issues"). The information document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is available on the Company's website.

Information document

In connection with the Issues, the Company has prepared an information document (the "Information Document") in accordance with Article 1.4 db and 1.5 ba of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council (EU) 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The Information Document has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Annex IX to the Prospectus Regulation.

Nanologica announces today that the Information Document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is available on the Company's website www.nanologica.com, and on Bergs Securities AB:s website, www.bergssecurities.se. Application forms for subscription without preferential rights will be available on Bergs Securities AB's website.

Timetable for the rights issue

6 March 2026 First day of trading in the Company's share including the right to subscribe for shares with the support of supscription rights 9 March 2026 Record date for the right to participate in the Rights Issue 11 March - 25 March 2026 Subscription period in the Rights Issue 11 March - 20 March 2026 Trading in subscription rights 11 March - 10 April 2026 Trading with BTA Around 26 March 2026 Announcement of the outcome of the rights issue

Advisors

Nanologica has engaged Redeye AB and Navia Corporate Finance AB as Joint Bookrunners and Bergs Securities AB as Joint Bookrunner and issuing agent, as well as Advokatfirman Lindahl KB as legal advisor in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information, please contact:

Johanna Johansson

Director IR, Communications and Marketing

johanna.johansson@nanologica.com

+46 72 211 21 90

About Nanologica AB (publ)

Nanologica is a Swedish life science tools company that develops, manufactures, and sells advanced consumables to pharmaceutical manufacturers. Nanologica's products are specially developed for the purification of peptide drugs, such as insulin and GLP-1 analogues. Due to effective purification and a long lifetime for the products, they can increase productivity and reduce costs for pharmaceutical manufacturers. Nanologica operates in a global niche market that is growing as a result of increased demand for drugs for the treatment of diabetes and obesity. The company's mission is to increase access to cost-effective drugs through its purification products and thereby contribute to more patients around the world having access to life-saving treatments. The company is headquartered in Södertälje and Nanologica's share (NICA) is listed for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. For further information, please visit www.nanologica.com.

Important information

The publication, publication or distribution of this press release may be subject to restrictions by law in certain jurisdictions and persons in the jurisdictions in which this press release has been published or distributed should inform themselves of and comply with such legal restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release and the information contained herein in accordance with applicable regulations in their respective jurisdictions. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities issued by the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. In a member state of the European Economic Area ("EEA"), securities referred to in this press release may only be offered in accordance with applicable exemptions in the Prospectus Regulation.

This press release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration, or without the application of an exemption from registration, under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration, an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States, or to make a public offer of such securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States, Australia, Belarus, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Russia, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea or any other jurisdiction where such release, publication or distribution of this information would be contrary to applicable regulations or where such action is subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what follows from Swedish law. Actions in violation of this instruction may constitute a violation of applicable securities legislation.

This press release is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. The Company has not authorized any offer to the public of securities in any member state of the EEA and no prospectus has been or will be prepared in connection with the Share Issues. In each Member State of the EEA, this press release is only directed at "qualified investors" in that Member State as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. This press release does not identify or purport to identify any risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in equities. An investment decision to acquire or subscribe for shares in the Rights Issue may only be made based on publicly available information.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's intentions, assessments or expectations regarding the Company's future results, financial condition, liquidity, development, prospects, expected growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not relate to historical facts and can be identified by the fact that they contain expressions such as "believes", "estimates", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "will", "may", "assumes", "should", "could" and, in each case, negations thereof, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements should not be considered to constitute forecasts. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on various assumptions, which in several cases are based on additional assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will occur or that they are correct. Because these assumptions are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results or outcomes may, for a variety of reasons, differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other material factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this press release by the forward-looking statements. The Company does not warrant that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are correct and any reader of the press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements expressed or implied herein are provided only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertakes to review, update, confirm or publicly release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise with respect to the content of this press release, unless required by law or applicable stock exchange rules.

