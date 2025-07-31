Flerie AB: The Board of Directors of Flerie has resolved to redeem all Series C shares within the framework of Flerie's share redemption scheme

At an Extraordinary General Meeting of Flerie AB (publ) ("Flerie" or the "Company") held on 10 June 2024, a resolution was passed to introduce a redemption scheme for the Company's shares. Redemption under the scheme is regulated in the Articles of Association and is carried out in two steps, conversion of ordinary shares to shares of series C followed by redemption of the shares of series C.

Flerie hereby announces that its Board of Directors, in accordance with the redemption provision in the Articles of Association, has resolved to redeem all 3,689,546 outstanding shares of series C, corresponding to approximately 4.73 percent of the Company's total share capital.

The redemption amount for each share of series C is SEK 52.78 corresponding to the net asset value per share on 30 June 2025 as stated in the Company's second quarter 2025 interim report. The total redemption proceeds are estimated to amount to SEK 194,734,237.88. The record date for the redemption has been set for 13 August 2025, and the redemption proceeds are expected to be disbursed on or about 18 August 2025.

Through the redemption of all series C shares, the Company's share capital will be reduced by SEK 7,379,092. The Board of Directors has resolved that an amount corresponding to the reduction in share capital shall be allocated to the reserve fund.

Following completion of the redemption of all shares of series C, Flerie will have a share capital of SEK 148,753,720, distributed on 74,376,860 shares, all of which will be ordinary shares.

Flerie AB's principal shareholder, Thomas Eldered (through wholly owned companies T&M Förvaltning AB and T&M Participation AB), as well as the investors in the directed new share issue of approximately SEK 600 million resolved on 13 June 2024, have undertaken not to exercise the redemption scheme before 2029 and 2026, respectively.

Fore more information, please contact:

Ted Fjällman, CEO of Flerie

E-mail: ir@flerie.com

Telephone: +46 (0)76 600 89 26

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person above, on 31 July 2025, at 09:00 (CEST).

About Flerie

Flerie is an active long-term life science investor, with a broad and diversified portfolio of innovative companies based on pioneering science. We invest in product development and commercial growth opportunities globally alongside other leading investors, focusing predominantly on private companies that are otherwise difficult to access. Flerie's active ownership model, broad network and resources support and accelerate the development of the portfolio projects, creating value for shareholders. Flerie AB's ordinary share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker FLERIE. For further information please visit www.flerie.com.