Flerie AB: Flerie AB (publ) Interim Report January - June 2025

The period in brief

Net asset value was SEK 4,121 million (4,380) and net asset value per share was SEK 52.78 (SEK 56.10 at 30 June 2024). Change in net asset value per share in the quarter was 4.4 per cent (-0.3).

Total fair value of shares in portfolio companies was SEK 3,094 million (3,058). Change in fair value of shares in portfolio companies in the quarter was SEK 176 million (172), equivalent to 6.1 per cent (6.2).

Net profit/loss amounted to SEK 174 million (103).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 2.22 (1.59).

Significant events during the second quarter

The general meetings of Flerie and Toleranzia approved the merger plan announced in the first quarter. The merger is expected to be completed in August.

Flerie increased its holding in Nanologica, thereby triggering a mandatory bid. A mandatory bid was submitted to the shareholders of Nanologica of SEK 1 per share.

Flerie divested part of its shareholding in the portfolio company Toleranzia for a total consideration of SEK 15 million.

The Portfolio company Provell Pharmaceuticals filed for bankruptcy in the U. S. under a Chapter 7-proceeding

NorthX Biologics secured a significant investment by Signet Healthcare Partners, a leading New York based pharmaservices private equity house.

Flerie will host a live presentation today, Thursday July 31, at 11:00 CEST. The presentation will be led by Ted Fjällman (CEO) and Cecilia Stureborg von Schéele (CFO), held in English, and followed by a Q&A session.

If you wish to participate via webcast please register via the link below. Please note that it can take a few minutes to receive the confirmation e-mail with the Teams link following registration.

https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/d7fca2de-0fda-4bf5-9b49-0558f0e16450@8a6f565d-42e1-4b27-93d3-51ae5cf1e4a2

The presentation will be available after the webcast at www.flerie.com.

Flerie in brief

Flerie is an active long-term life science investor, with a broad and diversified portfolio of innovative companies based on pioneering science. We invest in product development and commercial growth opportunities globally alongside other leading investors, focusing predominantly on private companies that are otherwise difficult to access. Flerie's active ownership model, broad network and resources support and accelerate the development of the portfolio projects, creating value for shareholders. Flerie AB's ordinary share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker FLERIE. For further information please visit www.flerie.com

