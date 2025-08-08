Toleranzia AB: The Swedish Companies Registration Office has granted permission to implement the merger plan between Flerie and Toleranzia

The Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket) has granted permission to Flerie AB (publ) ("Flerie") to carry out the merger plan concerning the merger between Flerie and Toleranzia AB (publ) ("Toleranzia").

It is anticipated that the Swedish Companies Registration Office will register the merger on 19 August 2025. Upon registration of the merger, Toleranzia will be dissolved, and all of its assets and liabilities will transfer to Flerie. Following completion of the merger, Toleranzia's business operations will be contributed to a newly formed subsidiary of Flerie Invest AB, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Flerie.

As a result of the approval granted by the Swedish Companies Registration Office and the forthcoming registration of the merger, Toleranzia will be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The last day of trading in Toleranzia's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is expected to be 18 August 2025.

The shareholders listed in Toleranzia's share ledger as of the record date 20 August 2025 will receive merger consideration. For every eighty-eight (88) shares held in Toleranzia, shareholders will receive one (1) newly issued ordinary share in Flerie. No actions will be required from Toleranzia's shareholders in order to receive the merger consideration. Shares in Toleranzia owned by Flerie Invest AB will not entitle the holder to any merger consideration.

Toleranzia's shareholders are expected to receive these new shares, i.e. the merger consideration, on or about 22 August 2025. Trading in Flerie shares will proceed as normal and will not be affected by the merger process.

For further information, please contact:

Charlotte Fribert - CEO, Toleranzia

Tel: +46 763 19 98 98

Email: charlotte.fribert@toleranzia.com

About Toleranzia AB (publ)

Toleranzia AB (publ) develops medicines that harness the power of the immune system to treat rare autoimmune diseases. The drugs, which target the cause of the disease, can cure or significantly alleviate the disease and not, like current treatments, just reduce symptoms. They have the potential to be the first long-acting or curative treatments that act specifically on the underlying cause of the autoimmune orphan disease for which they are being developed. Toleranzia's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, +46 (0)8 913 008, ca@skmg.se, is the company's Certified Adviser.