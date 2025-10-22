Flerie AB: Flerie AB (publ) Interim Report January - September 2025

The period in brief

• Net asset value was SEK 3,918 million (4,262) and net asset value per share was SEK 50.58 (54.59 at 30 September 2024). Change in net asset value per share in the quarter was -4.2 per cent (-2.7)

• Total fair value of shares in portfolio companies was SEK 3,086 million (2,993). Change in fair value of shares in portfolio companies in the quarter was SEK -124 million (-121), equivalent to -4.0 per cent (-3.3)

• Net profit/loss amounted to SEK -138 million (-117)

• Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -1.78 (-1.50)

Significant events during the quarter

• Xintela presented positive 24-month data for its stem cell product XSTEM

• Xspray Pharma has raised SEK 161 million in an oversubscribed rights issue

• The board of directors resolved to redeem all shares of Series C within the framework of Flerie's redemption scheme

• Flerie divested part of its shareholding in the portfolio company Toleranzia for a total consideration of SEK 50 million.

• The merger between Flerie and Toleranzia was completed, and Toleranzia's operations were transferred to a new subsidiary, Bonsai Biotherapeutics, under Flerie Invest AB

Flerie will host a live presentation today, Wednesday October 22, at 11:00 CEST. The presentation will be led by Ted Fjällman (CEO) and Cecilia Stureborg von Schéele (CFO), held in English, and followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation will be available after the webcast at www.flerie.com.

For more information:

Ted Fjällman, CEO

Email: ir@flerie.com

Flerie in brief

Flerie is an active long-term life science investor, with a broad and diversified portfolio of innovative companies based on pioneering science. We invest in product development and commercial growth opportunities globally alongside other leading investors, focusing predominantly on private companies that are otherwise difficult to access. Flerie's active ownership model, broad network and resources support and accelerate the development of the portfolio projects, creating value for shareholders. Flerie AB's ordinary share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker FLERIE. For further information please visit www.flerie.com

This information is information that Flerie AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-22 08:00 CEST.