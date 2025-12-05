Flerie AB: Flerie intends to divest its holdings in the Limited Partnership segment

Flerie AB (publ) intends to divest its entire holdings in the investment funds that constitute the company's Limited Partnership segment. The divestment will be subject to a decision at an extraordinary general meeting. As of November 30, 2025, the segment represented approximately 3 percent of Flerie's total net asset value.

Provided that the extraordinary general meeting resolves to divest the holdings in the Limited Partnership segment, Flerie's operations will thereafter be conducted exclusively within the significantly larger segments of Product Development and Commercial Growth.

"The involvement in external investment funds has historically been valuable for expanding Flerie's investor network and creating opportunities for attractive syndication solutions. However, after establishing a larger organisation and a strong internal network, it is now natural to concentrate fully on direct investments in life science companies. By divesting our fund holdings, we free up capital for further investments in our core business - the Product Development and Commercial Growth segments - which we believe will benefit our shareholders", says Ted Fjällman, CEO of Flerie.

As the divestment of the fund holdings is proposed to be made to a company wholly owned by Flerie's Chairman of the Board, Thomas Eldered, the matter will be addressed at an extraordinary general meeting on 29 December 2025. Thomas Eldered has not participated in the Board's decision to propose the divestment. An independent valuation of the holdings will be conducted by an external expert through a fairness opinion.

A formal notice of the meeting will be distributed separately.

For more information:

Ted Fjällman, CEO

Email: ir@flerie.com

Flerie in brief

Flerie is an active long-term life science investor, with a broad and diversified portfolio of innovative companies based on pioneering science. We invest in product development and commercial growth opportunities globally alongside other leading investors, focusing predominantly on private companies that are otherwise difficult to access. Flerie's active ownership model, broad network and resources support and accelerate the development of the portfolio projects, creating value for shareholders. Flerie AB's ordinary share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker FLERIE. For further information please visit www.flerie.com