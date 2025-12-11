Flerie AB: Flerie receives FDI-approval for the merger with Lipum

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED, WHETHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT SHOULD ALSO NOT BE DISTRIBUTED IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION REQUIRES ANY OTHER DOCUMENTATION, REGISTRATION, OR MEASURES BEYOND WHAT IS GOVERNED BY SWEDISH LAW.

On 18 November 2025, Flerie AB (publ) ("Flerie") announced that the Boards of Directors of Flerie and Lipum AB (publ) ("Lipum") jointly have adopted a merger plan through a merger in which Lipum will be absorbed by Flerie (the "Merger"). Following the completion of the Merger, Lipum's operations will be contributed to a new subsidiary of Flerie's wholly owned subsidiary, Flerie Invest AB.

The Merger is, among other things, conditional upon that all permits and approvals of the relevant authorities that are necessary for the Merger have been obtained on terms containing no remedies, conditions or undertakings which in the opinion of the Board of Directors of Flerie and Lipum, acting in good faith, would have a material adverse effect on the business, competitive or financial position of Flerie following completion of the Merger, including the obtaining of a decision from the Swedish Inspectorate for Strategic Products (Sw. Inspektionen för strategiska produkter) ("ISP") to leave Flerie's notification under the Swedish Screening of Foreign Direct Investments Act (Sw. lagen (2023:560) om granskning av utländska direktinvesteringar) (the "FDI Act") without action or to approve the Merger after review.

Today, Flerie has received a decision from ISP that the notification regarding the Merger under the FDI Act will result in no further action, thereby satisfying the condition above.

Flerie will hold its Extraordinary General Meeting on 29 December 2025, to approve the merger plan as well as the issuance of the merger consideration. An Extraordinary General Meeting of Lipum to approve the merger plan will be held on 29 December 2025.

Fore more information, please contact:

Ted Fjällman, CEO of Flerie

E-mail: ir@flerie.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person above, on December 11, 2025, at 17:00 CET.

About Flerie

Flerie is an active long-term life science investor, with a broad and diversified portfolio of innovative companies based on pioneering science. We invest in product development and commercial growth opportunities globally alongside other leading investors, focusing predominantly on private companies that are otherwise difficult to access. Flerie's active ownership model, broad network and resources support and accelerate the development of the portfolio projects, creating value for shareholders. Flerie AB's ordinary share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker FLERIE. For further information please visit www.flerie.com.

Important Information

In the information below, "this press release" refers to this document, its content or part thereof, oral presentations, Q&A sessions and written or oral material discussed or distributed in connection therewith. This press release is not a notice to attend an Extraordinary General Meeting or a merger document. This press release is also not an offer to sell, or a solicitation or invitation to submit an offer to buy, acquire or subscribe for, securities, or an inducement to make any investment, and there will be no sale of securities in jurisdictions where such an offer, request or sale would be prohibited without registration or qualification under such jurisdiction's securities law. Decisions regarding the proposed legal Merger between Flerie and Lipum shall be made solely on the basis of information stated in the actual notices to attend Flerie's and Lipum's Extraordinary General Meetings, as applicable, and the merger document relating to the Merger, and to independent analyses of the information therein. You should read the merger document, which will be available before the Extraordinary General Meetings which will decide on the issues set forth herein, to obtain more complete information on the Merger. You should also do an independent analysis of the information contained therein and the merger document before making an investment decision.

This press release contains forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is inherently associated with known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, as it relates to circumstances and depends on circumstances that occur in the future, whether within or outside the respective companies' control. Such factors may cause actual results, performance and actual development to deviate significantly from what is expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Although each company's management believes that their expectations stated in the forward-looking information are reasonable based on such information that is available to them, no guarantee is given that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Undue weight should not be given to forward-looking information. The forward-looking information applies only to the day of this press release and neither Flerie nor Lipum undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking information beyond what is required pursuant to applicable law. Flerie's and Lipum's past performance does not guarantee, nor does it represent, the future performance of Flerie. Furthermore, Flerie, Lipum and their respective subsidiaries, senior executives, employees and agents undertake no obligation to review, update or confirm expectations or estimates, or revise forward-looking information to reflect events that occur, or circumstances that arise, in relation to the content of the press release. Furthermore, it is not certain that the Merger will be carried out in the manner and within the time frame described in this press release or at all.