Flerie AB: Flerie's portfolio company Nanologica has received its first U.S. order

Stockholm, Sweden, June 12, 2025. Flerie AB's (publ) portfolio company Nanologica has announced that the company has secured an order for its silica-based purification media, NLAB Saga®, from a new customer in the U.S. This is Nanologica's first order in the North American market.

The USD 140,700 order for NLAB Saga® will be delivered in the third quarter. The customer is a manufacturer of peptide drugs, and the order relates to evaluation of NLAB Saga® on a production scale.

"It is encouraging to see our portfolio company Nanologica entering yet another strategically important market. Nanologica has successfully focused on the Asian market and we look forward to following the expansion into the significant North American market," says Mark Quick, Partner at Flerie.

Read the full press release from Nanologica: https://nanologica.com/nanologica-ab-publ-receives-order-of-appx-sek-1-3-million-from-new-customer-in-the-us/

Flerie's holding in Nanologica amounts to 43%.

For more information:

Mark Quick

Email: ir@flerie.com

Flerie in brief

Flerie is an active long-term life science investor, with a broad and diversified portfolio of innovative companies based on pioneering science. We invest in product development and commercial growth opportunities globally alongside other leading investors, focusing predominantly on private companies that are otherwise difficult to access. Flerie's active ownership model, broad network and resources support and accelerate the development of the portfolio projects, creating value for shareholders. Flerie AB's ordinary share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker FLERIE. For further information please visit www.flerie.com