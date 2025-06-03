Flerie AB: Flerie's portfolio company KAHR Bio presents positive results from its Phase II trial with DSP107 in combination with anti-PD-L1 in colorectal cancer

Stockholm, Sweden, June 3, 2025. Flerie AB's (publ) portfolio company KAHR Bio has communicated that they have presented positive Phase II results at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting.

The results indicate that KAHR Bio's drug DSP107, when combined with the anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy atezolizumab, demonstrated anti-tumour activity, extended survival, and a favourable safety profile in patients with third-line microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer, including those with liver metastases.

KAHR Bio is an immunotherapy company developing novel bi-functional fusion proteins against difficult-to-treat cancers.

"This marks a major step forward for KAHR Bio and its bi-functional fusion protein platform targeting large cancer indications with high unmet needs," says Karl Elmqvist, Investment Manager at Flerie.

Read KAHR Bio's full press release here: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kahr-bio-announces-positive-phase-2-results-of-dsp107-in-combination-with-anti-pd-l1-in-colorectal-cancer-302470389.html

Flerie's ownership in KAHR Bio amounts to 31%.

For more information:

Karl Elmqvist

Email: ir@flerie.com

Flerie in brief

Flerie is an active long-term life science investor, with a broad and diversified portfolio of innovative companies based on pioneering science. We invest in product development and commercial growth opportunities globally alongside other leading investors, focusing predominantly on private companies that are otherwise difficult to access. Flerie's active ownership model, broad network and resources support and accelerate the development of the portfolio projects, creating value for shareholders. Flerie AB's ordinary share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker FLERIE. For further information please visit www.flerie.com