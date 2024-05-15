

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) said that Ken Rizvi will join the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 15, 2024. Ken will report to Synaptics President and CEO Michael Hurlston and serve on the company's leadership team.



Ken has more than 20 years of experience in the semiconductor industry with specific experience in finance and banking. Ken joins Synaptics from SMART Global Holdings, Inc. where he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Previously he served as chief financial officer for UTAC Holdings Ltd and for Isola Group, and has held senior finance positions at Micron Technology and ON Semiconductor.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken