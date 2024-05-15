

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) Wednesday reported profit before tax of 1.083 billion euros for the first quarter, higher than 871 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by continued strong customer business. The bank also raised its full-year net interest income outlook.



Net profit increased 28.8 percent to 747 million euros from 580 million euros last year.



Operating profit rose to 1.084 billion euros from 875 million euros last year.



Net interest income was 2.126 billion euros, 9 percent up from 1.947 billion euros in the previous year, while net commission income rose to 920 million euros from 915 million euros.



Revenue for the quarter grew to 2.75 billion euros from 2.67 billion euros last year.



Looking ahead, the bank now expects net interest income for the full year to be around 8.1 billion euros, up from the previous outlook of 7.9 billion euros.



