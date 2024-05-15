

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - TUI Group (TUIFF.PK), on Wednesday, reported Q2 group revenue of EUR 3.6 billion, up 16% compared to EUR 3.2 billion last year.



Underlying Group EBIT in the second financial quarter which is typically weaker in the industry, improved significantly by EUR 54 million to -EUR189 million.



TUI CEO Sebastian Ebel, said, 'Travelling is very popular. The trends are intact. We see growth opportunities in new markets, through a broader offering and additional target groups. The transformation of the segments remains a central component of our strategy. The first two quarters of the year were very successful in operational terms. This underlines our strength in growing profitably in a dynamic market environment. We are aware of the ongoing challenges in the geopolitical environment and confirm our expectations regarding revenue and earnings growth.'



Further, the company confirmed its full-year guidance for the financial year 2024. The company still expects 2024 revenue to increase by at least 10 per cent over last year and underlying EBIT to increase by at least 25 per cent compared to the previous year.



