LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior Plc (SNR.L) an engineering solutions provider, said on Wednesday that its Group Finance Director Bindi Foyle, has decided to retire within a year.



Subsequently, Board will start the succession process to find a suitable successor for Foyle.



Bindi, who joined Senior in 2006, was appointed to the Board as Group Finance Director in 2017.



