

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Compass Group (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK) reported first half profit before tax of $1.19 billion compared to $990 million, prior year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 50.4 compared to 43.4. Underlying operating profit increased by 18.7% on a constant-currency basis, to $1.47 billion. On a constant-currency basis, underlying basic earnings per share, in cents, was 59.0 compared to 50.4.



For the six months ended 31 March 2024, on a statutory basis, revenue increased by 11.2% to $20.74 billion. Organic revenue growth was 11.2%, for the period.



The Group expects 2024 underlying operating profit growth towards 15%, with organic revenue growth towards 10%.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken