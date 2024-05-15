

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L, IMBBF.PK, IMBBY.PK) reported that its operating profit for the six months ended 31 March 2024 decreased to 1.49 billion pounds from 1.53 billion pounds in the previous year.



Earnings per share was 96.0 pence down from 117.0 pence in the prior year.



Revenue for the period declined to 15.06 billion pounds from 15.41 billion pounds in the previous year.



The company increased its interim dividend per share by 4.0% to 44.90 pence.



The company said that it is on track to complete its ongoing 1.1 billion pounds share buyback program and to deliver three-year cumulative returns of 6.0 billion pounds including buybacks and its dividend.



The company said it remains firmly on track to deliver against the guidance and expectations for the current year and expects to deliver low-single-digit constant currency tobacco and NGP net revenue growth, while growing constant currency adjusted operating profit close to the middle of its mid-single digit range.



The company noted that earnings per share growth will benefit additionally from the continued reduction in share count as a result of our ongoing share buyback program, although this will be offset slightly by increased adjusted finance and tax costs.



