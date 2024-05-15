

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mizuho Financial Group (MZHOF.OB), a Japanese banking holding company, Wednesday posted net income of 678.993 billion or 267.88 yen per share for the full year, 22.2 percent higher than 555.527 billion yen or 219.19 yen per share last year, mainly helped by growth in Interest Income, Fee and Commission Income, and Trading Income.



Interest income rose to 5,772.536 billion yen from 3,178.214 billion yen last year. Fee and Commission Income increased to 1,060.235 billion yen from 915.534 billion yen, and Trading Income grew to 1,090.397 billion yen from 992.631 billion yen.



Ordinary income increased 51.3 percent to 8,744.458 billion yen from 5,778.772 billion yen in the previous year.



Net assets as of March 31, 2024 were 10,312.135 billion yen or 4,037.28 yen per share, up from 9,208.463 billion yen or 3,603.98 yen per share a year ago.



Additionally, Mizuho has declared a year-end dividend of 55.00 yen per share, to be paid from June 6.



For fiscal 2024, the company expects net profit to grow 10.4 percent to 750.000 billion yen. Earnings per share is expected to be 295.79 yen for the year.



