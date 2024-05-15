

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MTU), a Japanese bank holding company, on Wednesday registered an increase in net profit for the full year.



For the 12-month period to March 31, the lender posted a net profit of 1.490 trillion yen or 124.33 yen per share, higher than 1.116 trillion yen or 90.41 yen per share, registered for the previous year.



Ordinary profits were at 2.127 trillion yen as against previous year's 1.020 trillion yen. Ordinary income moved up to 11.890 trillion yen from 9.281 trillion yen a year ago.



Interest income was 7.468 trillion yen, up from 5.298 trillion yen last year. Fees and commissions moved up to 2.047 trillion yen from last year's 1.883 trillion yen.



Deposits were at 224.035 trillion yen, higher than 213.609 trillion yen in the previous fiscal.



Net operating profits stood at 1.843 trillion yen, higher than 1.594 trillion yen in the previous year.



Gross profits rose to 4.732 trillion yen from last year's 4.503 trillion yen. This is due to an increase in net fees and commissions mainly from overseas business and an increase in net other operating profits resulting from decrease of net losses on debt securities through rebalancing the bond portfolio.



For the full year, the lender aims to pay a total dividend of 50 yen per share, higher than last year's 41 yen per share.



Looking ahead, for the full-year to March 31, 2025, the bank expects to post a net profit of 1.500 trillion yen.



