

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Singapore Airlines reported that its fiscal year profit to owners of company increased to S$2.7 billion from S$2.2 billion, prior year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 61.4 compared to 35.1. Revenue was S$19.0 billion compared to S$17.8 billion.



For the second-half period, profit to owners of company was S$1.2 billion, flat with prior year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 31.1 compared to 21.4. Revenue increased to S$9.85 billion from S$9.36 billion.



