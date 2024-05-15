

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged visiting Secretary of State Antony Blinken to increase US military assistance to the Ukrainian defense forces, which are fighting furiously to blunt the Russian attacks on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.



'We want to get it as soon as possible, and the second point is air defense, the biggest deficit for us. I think the biggest problem is that we really need today two patriots for the Kharkiv region, because there are people - they are under attack, civilians, warriors, everybody - they are under Russian missiles,' Zelensky told reporters after his meeting with Blinken.



US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that at their meeting in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the two leaders discussed recent battlefield updates and the importance of newly-arrived U.S. security assistance to helping repel Russian attacks. 'They also discussed long-term security arrangements and ongoing work to ensure Ukraine can thrive economically. Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States' enduring support for Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity and our commitment to Ukraine's recovery.'



Escalating Russian attacks in northeast Ukraine have killed civilians, sparked further displacement and caused massive destruction to railways and other infrastructure, a senior official with the UN humanitarian affairs office, OCHA, told the Security Council.



'Following several waves of attacks, Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, was struck on Tuesday, injuring 15 civilians,' Lisa Doughten, OCHA's director of financing and partnerships, stated.



Ukrainian forces are supported on the warfront with arms and ammunition provided by the U.S. government after Congress approved a budget supplemental aid package on April 24. President Joe Biden announced a $1 billion assistance package at that time to meet Ukraine's critical security needs.



On Friday, the United States announced another tranche of $400 million in aid.



