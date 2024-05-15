Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Ondas Networks entered into $2.8 million agreement with industry partner to provide on-locomotive radio upgrade in the 220 MHz frequency band to support Positive Train Control (PTC) safety applications for key Northeast Corridor passenger railroad

Ondas Networks achieved successful systems integration milestones in 900 MHz with both a large Class I railroad customer and a regional commuter railroad; Initial system-wide order received by distribution partner from regional commuter railroad in the Southwest for 900 MHz wireless network upgrade

Airobotics continues to expand in the Middle East with new purchase orders in Dubai and Israel and expansion in Europe with Optimus System and Iron-Drone Raider; American Robotics advanced market activity in US market with Optimus System networks, partnering with governmental entities and critical infrastructure facilities

Received initial order for Iron-Drone Raider platform from defense company; additional orders expected

MARLBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, reported financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Ondas continued to validate the significant market potential of its technology platforms in the first quarter," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings. "The initial order for the Iron-Drone Raider counter-UAS (CUAS) platform announced by our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit signified the acceptance of the platform by a large military customer and is a harbinger of significant growth in a large, fast-growing market. In addition, the $2.8 million order announced today by Ondas Networks for a new, on-locomotive radio in the 220 MHz frequency band signals a significant expansion of our addressable market in the North American rail market and the rapidly growing awareness of Ondas' dot16 technology across the global rail sector. We continue to demonstrate that our Optimus, Iron-Drone and dot16 technology platforms are seeing widening adoption and hold huge growth potential as Ondas scales to penetrate the large global markets we address."

"At Ondas Networks, we progressed field activity in the important 900 MHz network which has led to an initial system-wide order received by our distribution partner on behalf of a commuter railroad in the Southwest. In parallel, we advanced systems integration activity and have successfully completed backwards compatibility and live traffic operations in the legacy 900 MHz band with a Class I Railroad. Plans are underway to migrate that system to the new 900 MHz frequency band in the second quarter, which we believe will lead to commercial volume orders. This represents a significant milestone with the Class I Railroads as they plan to retire the legacy 900 MHz network."

"Our Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit has done exceptional work advancing the Iron-Drone Raider platform by tailoring the systems for unique, high value defense requirements. We believe the Raider is the highest performance option on the market among CUAS technologies designed to perform multiple defense and security missions, including the non-kinetic interception of hostile drones. Of note, the Raider can be delivered to our government and defense customers at a very compelling price point, which specifically targets the Department of Defense's accelerated procurement initiatives such as the Replicator program. We are excited to see initial adoption begin, and we are already pursuing new markets across the world for the Raider. Lastly for OAS, our customer pipeline activity has advanced in the U.S. and Europe to complement the deepening engagement in Dubai, where the Optimus fleet deployment continues to scale with successful operations."

Brock concluded, "Our financial results in the first quarter were disappointing, largely due to delays we have previously highlighted regarding deployments on 900 MHz with the Class I Railroads and supply chain and market-related issues related to the Gaza conflict in Israel. We expect growth to resume in the second half of 2024 as Optimus System inventory availability improves, Iron Drone production commences and, of course, we advance 900 MHz network integration to the finish line."

First Quarter 2024 and Recent Highlights - Ondas Networks

Generated approximately $312,000 in revenue during the first quarter of 2024.

Guy Simpson, Ondas Networks Chief Operating Officer promoted to additional role as President in March 2024.

Secured an agreement worth $2.8 million with distribution partner to develop and provide on-locomotive radios for the 220 MHz frequency band, on behalf of a key Northeast Corridor passenger railroad. The newly developed technology will support the Advanced Civil Speed Enforcement System (ACSES) system, a Positive Train Control (PTC) signaling system utilized by passenger and transit, as well as certain freight rail operators in the Northeast Corridor (NEC) with commercial delivery expected in the first quarter of 2025.

Achieved successful systems integration milestone in the legacy 900 MHz network with a Class I railroad in Chicago, which is widely regarded as the most challenging wireless environment due to the congested nature of the airwaves. Planning is progressing for the migration of ATCS wireless network to the new 900 MHz frequency band and dot16 deployment in the second quarter of 2024.

Initial system-wide order for 900 MHz wireless network upgrade was received by our distribution partner from a regional commuter railroad in the Southwest following successful integration in May 2024.

Advanced new development program for on-locomotive radios designed for European rail markets.

Engagement with MxV Rail around various application and networking testing continued. Base Station Controller which enables shared network resources between multiple railroads advanced. Further, a testing program related to integrating IEEE 802.16 with next-generation HOT/EOT systems is progressing.

Engaged certain railroads and ecosystem vendors with integrating Interoperable Train Control Messaging (ITCM) over dot16 in the 900 MHz band to support PTC protocols and allow for safety system redundancy. ITCM is the primary transport for PTC messaging.

Submitted proposals for network equipment and development programs upon request from rail vendors for dot16 wireless network systems in international markets.

Guy Simpson, Ondas Networks President and Chief Operating Officer, commented, "Ondas Networks has made considerable progress on advancing the adoption of our dot16 technology across the global rail sector. We are experiencing success with the complex ATCS systems integration and network migration processes in the field for the 900 MHz network. Indeed, our distribution partner received an order in May for 900 MHz base stations and edge remotes on behalf of a regional commuter railroad in the Southwest, representing the first commercial order for system-wide deployment of Airlink products in 900 MHz. In addition, a large commuter railroad in the Midwest has purchased equipment for multiple labs to evaluate Airlink products and dot16 technology. We expect this activity to lead to commercial-scale orders in 2024. We believe the successful engagement with these smaller rail systems and our successful systems integration in the legacy 900 MHz with a Class I railroad signals pending commercial success throughout the railroad industry."

Simpson continued, "In addition, we are thrilled to announce the landmark customer win in the 220 MHz frequency band where Ondas Networks and our development partner agreed to provide an upgraded PTC data radio for a key Northeast Corridor passenger railroad. We believe this PTC data radio will be widely adopted across the NEC for passenger, transit and certain freight railroad operators - for both on-locomotive and wayside applications. This win demonstrates the unique flexibility of our FullMAX, dot16 compliant wireless platform and, importantly is an expansion of our addressable market. In addition, we are receiving interest in this PTC data radio from other vendors in international rail markets."

First Quarter 2024 and Recent Highlights - Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS)

Generated approximately $313,000 in revenue during the first quarter of 2024.

Ondas announced the formation of Ondas Autonomous Holdings Inc. ("OAH"), a newly formed drone holding company intended to enhance operational and financial flexibility as Ondas scales its global drone operations.

Airobotics continues its expansion in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with a local governmental entity deploying the world's first drone network infrastructure for public safety and other public services. Airobotics secured an expanded services agreement to support the growing fleet.

Airobotics advanced the commercialization of the Iron-Drone Raider C-UAS platform with a specific effort to meet the advanced requirements of key defense and security entities.

Airobotics received an initial purchase order in May from a major defense company in Israel for the first Iron-Drone Raider systems. Follow-on orders related to initial deployments are expected in the second and third quarters of 2024.

Airobotics received a purchase order from one of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers for aerial security and data services supporting a critical semiconductor fabrication facility in Israel. The Optimus System, deployed on this site since 2016, is believed to be one of a select few sites globally where a fully automated aerial data capturing system is installed and seamlessly integrated into industrial facility operations and the national airspace.

American Robotics engaged in the Green UAS program in order to certify compliance with highest levels of cybersecurity and supply chain requirements of the U.S. National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA). The Green UAS program is administrated by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and many state governments, with the purpose of enhancing the country's UAS technology base. American Robotics expects to complete the Green UAS qualification during the second quarter of 2024.

American Robotics introduced the Kestrel System ("Kestrel"). The Kestrel is an airspace monitoring system comprised of active and passive technology that is fused with an air traffic situational awareness software, which satisfies regulatory Detect and Avoid (DAA) requirements, allowing for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), in-turn fully enabling autonomous and remote operations. The Kestrel is available as part of an integrated Optimus System deployment or as a stand-alone solution to realize smart corridors, further driving Optimus and American Robotics solutions.

American Robotics showcased the Optimus System in multiple designated demonstrations held in both Lynn, Massachusetts and at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in connection with an agreement with MassDOT Aeronautical Division. The company demonstrated its ability to conduct remote operations without requiring a Pilot in Command (PIC) onsite, emphasizing its operational flexibility and efficiency by performing True (no visual observer required) BVLOS operations.

American Robotics continues to build a trusted and respected relationship with the Federal Aviation Administration with its highly experienced leadership team and flight operations personnel. Their unrivaled experience in fully understanding aviation safety and regulatory requirements, in conjunction with the Kestrel system and the Optimus sUAS Type Certified system allowed efficient approval of a BVLOS waiver is support of a major state Department of Transportation.

American Robotics formed partnerships with Senhive Inc., a leading provider of passive air detection systems and ResilienX Inc., a leader in data quality assurance and real-time aviation safety management systems (IASMS) for highly automated and autonomous systems. These partnerships will assist Ondas in elevating autonomous drone operations and end-to-end data solutions through advanced integration of airspace surveillance systems.

Ondas expects to complete the previously announced build of 15 new Optimus Systems in 2024, following the easing of supply chain constraints. Ondas plans to commence additional inventory production in the second half of 2024.

OAS President Meir Kliner commented, "Our OAS business unit started 2024 with many promising opportunities, which we are advancing. I believe we will see the outcomes of these efforts in the second half of the year as supply chain and production capacity creates system availability for both Optimus and Iron Drone to address global opportunities. We see strong growth potential with existing customers and an expanding pipeline of new customers in the U.S., Middle East, and Europe as our business development activity matures. In addition to the Optimus pipeline, we see significant potential with the Iron-Drone Raider platform in global defense and security markets as our commercialization efforts proceed."

Kliner continued, "We are excited about the new opportunities we have created with the Iron-Drone Raider, which has culminated in the initial commercial order announced last week. In light of the stressed international security situation, we believe Ondas holds significant assets, expertise, and technology with both our Optimus and Iron Drone autonomous platforms to protect critical facilities and borders with security, data capturing and analytics, and new drone interception capabilities. We are positioning these platforms for scaling globally with target customers, applications and distribution and ecosystem partners."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues were $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $2.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in revenue was primarily a result of extended timelines at Ondas Networks related to 900 MHz activity with the Class I railroads and supply chain disruptions connected to the Gaza War at our OAS business unit.

Gross profit declined to ($0.4) million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Gross margin was negative for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 39.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The impairment in gross profit is primarily due to the low revenue recorded in the quarter relative to recurring cost of services provided, as well as product development cost overruns. Gross margins can be volatile on a quarter-to-quarter basis due to low revenue levels and shifts in revenue mix between product, development, and services revenues.

Operating expenses decreased to $8.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $13.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in operating expenses is largely due to cost controls at both business units and ongoing benefits from the restructuring of our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit in connection with the integration of American Robotics and Airobotics after the Airobotics acquisition closed in January 2023.

The Company's operating loss narrowed to approximately $9.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $12.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Although revenues decreased our operating loss improved 28% year-over-year and was largely driven by strong expense controls and lower non-cash charges.

Net loss also narrowed to approximately $9.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to a net loss of $14.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in net loss was largely driven by lower operating costs, in addition to $0.7 million in interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $1.8 million incurred in the first quarter of 2023.

The Company held cash and cash equivalents of approximately $14.5 million as of March 31, 2024, nearly unchanged compared to approximately $15.0 million as of December 31, 2023. Cash used for operations including working capital was primarily offset by $4.05 million in capital raised via the sale of common stock in Ondas Holdings and $4.5 million raised through the sale of preferred stock in Ondas Networks. The $8.55 million gross proceeds from these financing transactions were available to Ondas Holdings for general working capital purposes.

Operational and Financial Outlook

The Company expects to generate significant revenue growth for the full year 2024 driven by growing customer activity in both business units with orders and backlog increasing in the second half of 2024. Revenue visibility is expected to improve in the second half as Ondas Networks advances systems integration efforts with the Class I railroads in the 900 MHz rail network, Optimus System inventory availability improves and Iron-Drone commercial bookings and production advance. Bookings and revenue growth are expected to fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter given the uncertainty around the timing of customer activity in front of the targeted commercial rollout for the 900 MHz rail network, the development programs underway with Siemens and MxV Rail, in addition to the timing of OAS's deliveries of the Optimus and Iron-Drone systems to the UAE, Israel and its growing roster of customers globally.

ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



March 31, December 31,

2024 2023

(Unaudited)

ASSETS



Current Assets:



Cash $ 14,548,561 $ 14,979,436 Restricted cash 42,148 42,564 Accounts receivable, net 2,125,568 3,429,974 Inventory, net 3,759,574 2,186,646 Other current assets 3,030,706 2,967,619 Total current assets 23,506,557 23,606,239

Property and equipment, net 4,839,649 4,175,958

Other Assets: Goodwill, net of accumulated impairment charges 27,751,921 27,751,921 Intangible assets, net 30,301,298 31,329,182 Accounts receivable, net of current 155,560 - Lease deposits 596,235 599,517 Operating lease right of use assets 4,464,304 4,701,865 Total other assets 63,269,318 64,382,485 Total assets $ 91,615,524 $ 92,164,682

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,573,595 $ 5,177,022 Operating lease liabilities 673,267 685,099 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,218,858 3,587,877 Convertible note payable, net of unamortized debt discount and issuance cost of $1,569,835 and $1,968,411, respectively 27,378,288 25,692,505 Government grant liability 640,095 520,657 Deferred revenue 460,047 276,944 Total current liabilities 37,944,150 35,940,104

Long-Term Liabilities: Notes payable 300,000 300,000 Convertible notes payable, net of current, net of debt discount and issuance cost of $250,768 and $391,718, respectively 1,665,899 2,812,156 Accrued interest 23,294 26,844 Government grant liability, net of current 2,184,002 2,229,047 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 5,729,743 5,800,710 Other liabilities 82,500 - Total long-term liabilities 9,985,438 11,168,757 Total liabilities 47,929,588 47,108,861

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11)

Temporary Equity Redeemable noncontrolling interest 15,922,284 11,920,694

Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock - par value $0.0001; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and none issued or outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively - - Preferred stock, Series A - par value $0.0001; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and none issued or outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively - - Common Stock - par value $0.0001; 300,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and 65,564,484 and 61,940,878 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 6,556 6,194 Additional paid in capital 235,993,246 231,488,999 Accumulated deficit (208,236,150 ) (198,360,066 ) Total stockholders' equity 27,763,652 33,135,127 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 91,615,524 $ 92,164,682

ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024 2023





Revenues, net $ 625,009 $ 2,595,991 Cost of goods sold 1,019,991 1,569,095 Gross profit (loss) (394,982 ) 1,026,896

Operating expenses: General and administration 3,898,089 5,467,111 Sales and marketing 1,321,149 1,237,485 Research and development 3,512,975 6,974,979 Total operating expenses 8,732,213 13,679,575

Operating loss (9,127,195 ) (12,652,679 )

Other income (expense), net Other income (expense), net (76,716 ) (8,846 ) Interest income 97,501 7,345 Interest expense (782,611 ) (1,795,473 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 12,937 (5,898 ) Total other income (expense), net (748,889 ) (1,802,872 )

Loss before income taxes (9,876,084 ) (14,455,551 )

Provision for income taxes - -

Net loss (9,876,084 ) (14,455,551 ) Less preferred dividends attributable to noncontrolling interest 334,138 - Less deemed dividends attributable to accretion of redemption value 638,646 - Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (10,848,868 ) (14,455,551 )

Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.30 )

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 63,035,122 47,697,767

ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024 2023





CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net loss $ (9,876,084 ) $ (14,455,551 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows used in operating activities: Depreciation 123,071 252,544 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 539,526 1,500,641 Amortization of intangible assets 1,052,211 978,838 Amortization of right of use asset 237,561 343,214 Loss on retirement of assets 3,278 - Stock-based compensation 269,553 1,263,356 Change in fair value of government grant liability 74,393 36,077 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,148,846 (901,595 ) Inventory (1,174,882 ) (95,056 ) Other current assets (63,087 ) 368,890 Deposits and other assets 3,282 (75,948 ) Accounts payable 396,573 1,230,473 Deferred revenue 183,103 (1,251,635 ) Operating lease liability (82,799 ) (320,905 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (372,569 ) (1,705,606 ) Other liabilities 82,500 - Net cash flows used in operating activities (7,455,524 ) (12,832,263 )

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Patent costs (8,689 ) (8,732 ) Purchase of equipment (1,188,086 ) (135,224 ) Cash acquired on the acquisition of Airobotics Ltd. - 1,049,454 Cash paid for Field of View LLC asset acquisition - (41,667 ) Purchase of software intangible (15,638 ) - Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities (1,212,413 ) 863,831

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of issuance costs 3,859,394 - Proceeds from exercise of options 2,217 - Proceeds from sale of redeemable preferred stock in Ondas Networks, net of issuance costs 4,375,035 - Payments on convertible notes payable - (2,502,333 ) Payments on government grant liability - (6,576 ) Payments on loan acquired from Airobotics Ltd. - (1,140,301 ) Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 8,236,646 (3,649,210 )

Decrease in cash and restricted cash (431,291 ) (15,617,642 ) Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period 15,022,000 29,775,096 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 14,590,709 $ 14,157,454

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

Cash paid for interest $ 7,300 $ 5,258 Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ -

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Warrants in OAH related to sale of common stock $ 954,737 $ - Warrants in relation to sale of redeemable preferred stock in Ondas Networks $ 1,471,194 $ - Preferred dividends attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 334,138 $ - Accretion of redeemable preferred stock in Ondas Networks $ 638,646 $ - Transfer of equipment into inventory $ 398,046 $ - Common Stock and warrants in relation to acquisition of Airobotics, Ltd. $ - $ 5,962,628 Common Stock in relation to acquisition of the assets of Iron Drone, Ltd. $ - $ 85,800 Common Stock exchanged for debt repayment $ - $ 3,004,794



ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

March 31,

2024 2023 Net loss $ (9,876,084 ) $ (14,455,551 ) Depreciation expense 123,071 252,544 Other expense, net 748,889 1,802,872 Amortization of intangible assets 1,052,211 978,838 Stock-based compensation 269,553 1,263,356 Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,682,360 ) $ 10,157,941 )

