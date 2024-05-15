

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Aareal Bank AG (AAALF.PK) said on Wednesday that its Supervisory Board and Chief Financial Officer Marc Hess have mutually agreed for Hess to leave the Group at the end of his contract, which will expire at the end of the year.



The Supervisory Board will decide upon a successor for Hess in the Management Board in due course. Hess will keep his current responsibilities until the appointment of his successor to ensure a smooth handover.



Hess has been serving as CFO of Aareal Bank since October 2018. He also took on interim responsibility for the Group's Strategy division.



Prior to joining Aareal Bank, Hess served as Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Postbank AG from 2007 to 2018.



