Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2024) - Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) ("Canlan Sports" or "the Company") today announced the upcoming retirement of the Company's Executive Vice President (EVP), Michael Gellard.

Mr. Gellard will be retiring at the end of December 2024 after 28 years of dedicated service at Canlan Sports.

"Throughout his tenure, Mike has been a cornerstone of our organization, exemplifying dedication, leadership, exceptional financial acumen, and strategic foresight," said Canlan Sports' CEO, Joey St-Aubin. "His journey with Canlan Sports began in 1996 as the Corporate Controller, then promoted to VP Finance in 1999 before becoming our CFO in 2004 and then EVP in 2018. Over the years, Mike played key roles in managing the Company's financial structure, financial reporting, risk management, strategic planning and most recently, acquisitions and divestitures. In addition, our esteemed colleague has been a player in Canlan's ASHL recreational hockey league for over 17 years, providing valuable feedback on our marquee brand. His contributions have truly been integral to shaping the success and growth of our company. On behalf of Canlan Sports, I would like to thank Mike for his tremendous contributions and wish him and his family well during retirement."

Joey St-Aubin

President & CEO - Canlan Sports

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:



Ivan Wu

Chief Financial Officer - Canlan Sports

604 736 9152

