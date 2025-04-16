Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - Joey St-Aubin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) ("Canlan Sports" or the "Company"), joined Rob Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's 35th anniversary of being listed on TSX.





Canlan Sports is North America's leading owner, operator in the multi-sport recreation sector, committed to creating communities where everyone can connect and play. Its portfolio of 15 sports complexes in Canada and the United States contains 47 ice surfaces, 10 indoor turf fields, and 19 other court surfaces, that are complemented by full-service sports bars, sports simulators, pro shops and banquet facilities. Canlan Sports's Adult Safe Hockey League, the ASHL, is the largest adult recreation hockey league in North America with over 3,400 teams playing year-round in 13 ice rinks in Canada and USA. Canlan Classic Tournaments also hosts some of the largest hockey tournaments in North America with over 2,500 teams participating in over 45 tournaments. "Canlan Sports - It's Where We Play"

