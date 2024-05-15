

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration has granted more than $2 billion in new funding to repair and rebuild vital infrastructure along the Northeast Corridor, the United States' busiest passenger rail corridor.



FRA issued a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) in Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Program funding for projects located on the Northeast Corridor (Fed State-NEC).



The corridor supports 800,000 passengers per day and billions of dollars in annual economic activity.



'With over $2 billion becoming available today, we will build on investments initiated last year and continue propelling America's busiest passenger rail corridor towards greater speed, safety, and reliabilityr,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.



