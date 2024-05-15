

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) has announced new accessibility features in the upcoming software, such as iOS18 and visionOS, aiming to impact the 'lives of a wide range of users, providing new ways to communicate, control their devices, and move through the world.'



Apple's CEO Tim Cook commented, 'That's why for nearly 40 years, Apple has championed inclusive design by embedding accessibility at the core of our hardware and software. We're continuously pushing the boundaries of technology, and these new features reflect our long-standing commitment to delivering the best possible experience to all of our users.'



For persons with physical disabilities, the tech giant's devices will now feature Eye Tracking, where blind users can control the device with their eye movements, and Music Haptics, which would help deaf users to enjoy music by using Taptic Engine in iPhone.



Moreover, the Vocal Shortcuts would help users to assign custom utterances to control the device and Listen for Atypical Speech, designed especially for users with speech difficulties, would enhance speech recognition.



Another new feature, Vehicle Motion Cues, would prevent users from suffering from motion sickness while using the devices in a moving vehicle. It would add animated dots on the edges of the screen to reduce sensory conflict among users.



Also, the smartphone maker has added new CarPlay features such as Voice Control, Color Filters, and Sound Recognition, to help deaf and colorblind users while driving.



Additionally, Apple has rolled out features like Magnifier, VoiceOver, Braille Screen Input, Hover Typing, Live Speech, Voice Control and Switch Control.



