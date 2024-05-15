Anzeige
15.05.2024
V & V Supremo Foods, Inc.: V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. Introduces Authentic Chicken Chorizo, Expanding Its Line of Traditional Mexican Favorites

A Delicious Alternative to Pork and Beef Chorizo, Offering the Same Authentic Flavor, Texture, and Quality.

CHICAGO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V&V Supremo® Foods, Inc., a leading producer of authentic Mexican cheeses, cremas and chorizo, is proud to announce the launch of its newest product: chicken chorizo. This innovative addition to the company's chorizo line offers consumers a delicious alternative to traditional pork and beef varieties while maintaining the same authentic flavor, texture, and quality that V&V Supremo® is known for.

Burritos Nortenos

Since its founding in 1964, V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. has been dedicated to bringing the flavors of Mexico to tables across the United States. The introduction of chicken chorizo is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and its mission to provide high-quality, authentic Mexican products to both the retail and foodservice industries.

"Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every bite of our new chicken chorizo. It's a product I'm excited to introduce to the world," said Gilberto Villaseñor, Chief Visionary Officer of V&V Supremo®. "We strive to offer our customers a wide range of options that cater to their diverse tastes and preferences, and our chicken chorizo is a perfect example of that."

The new chicken chorizo joins V&V Supremo's existing line of chorizo products, which includes the original pork chorizo and beef chorizo. With its authentic taste and versatility, the chicken chorizo is sure to become a favorite among consumers looking for a leaner alternative to pork and beef without sacrificing flavor or texture.

As the nation's oldest family-run Mexican American cheese manufacturer and marketer, V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. remains committed to its roots while embracing innovation and growth. The launch of chicken chorizo marks another milestone in the company's history and solidifies its position as a leader in the Mexican food industry.

For more information about V&V Supremo Foods, Inc., and its products, please visit www.vvsupremo.com.

About V&V Supremo Foods, Inc.

V&V Supremo® is an award-winning producer of authentic Mexican cheeses, cremas and chorizo and maker of Chihuahua® brand quesadilla cheese. The company was founded in 1964 by Mexico natives Gilberto Villaseñor, Sr. and Ignacio Villaseñor. It is now the nation's oldest family-owned and run Hispanic cheese company. V&V Supremo® serves both the retail and food service industries.

To learn more about V&V Supremo Foods, visit www.vvsupremo.com

V&V Supremo Foods on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Vvsupremo

V&V Supremo Foods on Instagram and TikTok, @Vvsupremo

V&V Supremo Foods on YouTube at www.youtube.com/vvsupremo

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media Relations
media.r@vvsupremo.com
312.224.2820

Enfrijoladas with Chorizo

Chorizo and Eggs

Chorizo Burrito Bowl

V&V Supremo Foods, Inc.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2413697/Burritos_Nortenos.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2413698/Enfrijoladas_with_Chorizo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2413696/Chorizo_and_Eggs.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2413695/Chorizo_Burrito_Bowl.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1641073/VV_Supremo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vv-supremo-foods-inc-introduces-authentic-chicken-chorizo-expanding-its-line-of-traditional-mexican-favorites-302146664.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
