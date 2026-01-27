

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG), Tuesday announced its decision to re-introduce Chicken al Pastor to restaurants in the U.S., Canada, the UK, France and Germany for a limited time.



Chicken al Pastor is made with freshly grilled chicken, a rich marinade featuring seared morita peppers and ground achiote, balanced with a splash of pineapple for the right amount of heat, and finished with fresh lime and hand-chopped cilantro.



Staring February 10, the company will bring back Chicken al Pastor as part of its 2026 menu innovation schedule with three to four limited-time protein offerings as well as new sides and dips.



Moreover, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee on all Chicken al Pastor orders placed through its app and websites from Saturday, February 14, through Saturday, February 28.



In the pre-market hours, CMG is trading at $39.59, down 0.34 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News