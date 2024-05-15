

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended on a strong note on Wednesday as stocks kept edging higher and higher after opening marginally up. Data showing a smaller than expected increase in U.S. consumer prices in the month of April helped ease concerns about interest rates, and rendered the mood positive.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 115.19 points or 0.98% at 11,899.26, slightly off the day's high of 11,906.80.



Lonza Group climbed nearly 5%. VAT Group shares gained about 4.8% and Sonova rallied 4.1%.



Straumann Holding, Partners Group, Geberit and Sika gained 1.8 to 2.25%. Roche Holdings ended nearly 1.5% up, and ABB advanced 1.35%. Holcim, UBS Group, Givaudan, Julius Baer and Sandoz Group gained 1 to 1.3%.



Alcon, Nestle, Schindler Ps, Kuehne & Nagel and Swiss Life Holding also closed on firm note.



Swatch Group, SIG Group, Lindt & Spruengli and Novartis ended weak.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken