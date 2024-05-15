

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to the latest provisional federal data from the CDC's National Vital Statistics System, drug overdose deaths in the United States showed a promising decrease in 2023, marking the first decline in five years.



The statistics revealed an estimated 3% drop, with 107,543 drug overdose deaths reported in 2023, compared to 111,029 in 2022.



This positive trend is largely attributed to a reduction in deaths from synthetic opioids like fentanyl.



Some states, including Indiana, Kansas, Maine, and Nebraska, witnessed significant declines of 15% or more, while Alaska, Oregon, and Washington experienced increases of at least 27% compared to the previous year.



Notably, opioid deaths decreased by 3.7%, but deaths from cocaine and meth rose by 5% and 2% respectively.



The CDC emphasized the significance of this first annual decrease in drug overdose deaths since 2018, while also cautioning that the 2023 data is incomplete and subject to change as more information is submitted to the National Vital Statistics System.



Experts stressed the importance of continued vigilance, emphasizing that while fentanyl deaths may be stabilizing, the underlying factors driving the crisis remain largely unchanged.



Furthermore, despite a decline in deaths among white Americans, mortality rates among Black and Native Americans continue to rise, underscoring the need to reduce barriers to services and provide safer opioid options for those exposed to fentanyl.



