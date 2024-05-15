

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study by the Environmental Working Group revealed that out of over 1,700 SPF products reviewed, only approximately 25% of products met the safety criteria in 2024, with the majority of products falling short due to the FDA's lack of action.



Emily Spilman, a program manager at the EWG, highlighted that numerous sunscreen products contain troubling ingredients. Spilman pointed out that non-mineral active ingredients in sunscreens have the potential to penetrate the skin, leading to various adverse effects ranging from skin allergies to hormone disruption.



Furthermore, the EWG discovered that many sunscreens currently available on the market do not perform as advertised. According to Spilman, only two ingredients, zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, have been classified by the FDA as safe and effective, while there is insufficient safety data for the other 12 ingredients permitted for use in the U.S.



Nearly 300 products reviewed by the EWG contained oxybenzone, octinoxate, or both, which have been identified as harmful to both human health and aquatic life. Additionally, half of the products in the EWG guide raised concerns regarding allergies, and nearly 30% listed 'fragrance' on the label without disclosing the specific ingredients.



EWG Verified sunscreens are recognized for exceeding UVA protection standards set in the U.S. and Europe. By looking for the EWG Verified mark, consumers can select products that offer superior protection against harmful chemicals and UV rays. Consumers are advised to access information on EWG Verified products through the companies' websites and consult the EWG's databases for the latest updates.



