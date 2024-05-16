

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against some major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 9-day high of 1.6223 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6254.



Against the Canada and the U.S. dollars, the aussie advanced to more than a 1-year high of 0.9126 and more than a 4-month high of 0.6715 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.9111 and 0.6700, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.61 against the euro, 0.92 against the loonie and 0.68 against the greenback.



