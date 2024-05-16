

WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L), a provider of water and wastewater services, reported a profit after tax of 126.9 million pounds or 18.6 pence per share in fiscal year ended 31 March 2024, down from 204.9 million pounds or 30.0 pence per share in the previous year.



Underlying earnings per share was 33.3 pence, compared to a loss of 1.3 pence in the prior year.



Annual profit before tax declined to 170.0 million pounds from 256.3 million pounds in the previous year.



But revenues for the year grew to 1.95 billion pounds from 1.80 billion pounds last year.



Revenue is expected to increase by around 10 per cent in 2024/25, with around 3 per cent due to inflation offset by k factor, and 7 per cent due to timing.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of 33.19 pence per ordinary share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2024. This is an increase of 9.4 per cent compared with the dividend last year. The final dividend is expected to be paid on 1 August 2024 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 21 June 2024.



