WKN: A2PXAT | ISIN: US7598923008 | Ticker-Symbol: R2RS
Lang & Schwarz
16.05.24
07:00 Uhr
0,341 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
MOATABLE INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOATABLE INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2960,38607:00
PR Newswire
15.05.2024 | 23:03
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Moatable, Inc.: Moatable Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased 15% to $14.0 million in Q1 2024.
  • Gross profit increased 14% to $10.7 million in Q1 2024.
  • Loss from operations improved 67% from a loss of $3.4 million in Q1 2023 to a loss of $1.1 million in Q1 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA substantially improved from a loss of $2.6 million in Q1 2023 to a positive $250 thousand in Q1 2024.
  • Total cash & cash equivalents of $39.0 million at the end of Q1 2024.

"We are pleased with our continued steady revenue growth over the past five quarters and are particularly encouraged by our profitability, on an Adjusted EBITDA basis, in the first quarter. Our Adjusted EBITDA of $250 thousand in Q1 2024 shows significant improvement over the $2.6 million loss in the same quarter of 2023, as we continue to rationalize our cost structure and maintain our path to profitability", said Michael Schifsky, interim chief financial officer of the Company.

About Moatable Inc.

Moatable.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Financial Information

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's understanding of our past financial performance and our prospects for the future. Our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's performance, as well as in planning and forecasting future periods. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

MOATABLE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands) (Unaudited)












For the three months ended March 31,



2023


2024

Revenues:







SaaS revenue


$

12,080


$

13,982

Other services



69



41

Total revenues



12,149



14,023

Cost of revenues:







SaaS business



2,674



3,280

Other services



49



36

Total cost of revenues



2,723



3,316








Gross profit



9,426



10,707








Operating expenses







Selling and marketing



4,896



3,787

Research and development



4,902



4,458

General and administrative



3,047



3,398

Impairment of intangible assets



-



207

Total operating expenses



12,845



11,850








Loss from operations



(3,419)



(1,143)

Other (expense) income, net



(23)



34

Gain (Loss) from fair value change of a long-term investment



8,276



(1,488)

Interest income



356



362

Income (Loss) before provision of income tax and loss in equity method
investments and non-controlling interest, net of tax



5,190



(2,235)

Income tax expenses



-



(115)

Income (Loss) before loss in equity method investments and
noncontrolling interest, net of tax



5,190



(2,350)

Impairment on and income (loss) in equity method investments, net of tax



144



(491)

Net income (loss)


$

5,334


$

(2,841)

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE TO THE COMPARABLE GAAP
FINANCIAL MEASURE

(in thousands)





For the three months ended March 31,



2023


2024

Loss from operations


$

(3,419)


$

(1,143)

Plus







Share-based compensation expenses



765



671

Depreciation and Amortization
expenses



64



233

Impairment of intangibles and
goodwill



-



207

Correction of payroll error



-



(550)

Arbitration fees



-



832

Adjusted EBITDA


$

(2,590)


$

250

SOURCE Moatable, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
