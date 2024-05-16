

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Under Armour Inc. (UAA) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $6.57 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $170.57 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Under Armour Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $49.16 million or $0.11 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.0% to $1.33 billion from $1.40 billion last year.



Under Armour Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $6.57 Mln. vs. $170.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.02 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.



