

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Bayerische Motoren Werke or BMW (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) Thursday unveiled premium luxury vehicle BMW XM Mystique Allure, inspired by the supermodel, Naomi Campbell, at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.



The new model BMW has its focus on aesthetics, tailored with high fashion materials. Inspired by Naomi's favourite colour, the vehicle's exterior is deeply saturated Ultramarine shade, with a matte finish.



The vehicle has Hans Zimmer-created sound experience.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken